Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,549 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,601 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 217,939 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

