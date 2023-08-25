Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $159,195,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,453,000 after buying an additional 2,878,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,089,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

