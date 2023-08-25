Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.52 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

