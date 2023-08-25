Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

