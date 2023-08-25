Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

