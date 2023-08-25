Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 395,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,809,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $48.12 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

