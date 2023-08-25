Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $348,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.18 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.04.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

