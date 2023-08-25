Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1404 per share on Monday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MHGVY opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.