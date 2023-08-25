Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Mowi ASA Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $17.43 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1404 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

