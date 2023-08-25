Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,240,350. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

