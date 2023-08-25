Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Mullen Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MTL stock opened at C$14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$12.50 and a 52-week high of C$16.43.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3396912 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.