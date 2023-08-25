MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MYR Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $140.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $156.63.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MYRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MYR Group by 100,909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 483,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,933,000 after purchasing an additional 483,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after acquiring an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 254.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 95,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 757.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.