NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Trading Down 4.3%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 150,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 568,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

