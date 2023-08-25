Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.00. Approximately 19,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 225,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). The company had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

