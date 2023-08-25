National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 215.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

