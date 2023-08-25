NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.53 on Thursday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

