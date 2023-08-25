NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

NetApp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

