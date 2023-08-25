NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.455-1.605 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-5.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.05.

NetApp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetApp has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 80.47% and a net margin of 19.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

