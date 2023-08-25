NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $98.59 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. NetEase’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetEase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.