NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

NetEase has a payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

