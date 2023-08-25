NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.08. 111,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,269,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NextDecade Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth $170,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 20.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 105.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 65.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

