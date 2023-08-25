Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Nolato AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance

About Nolato AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLTBF opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.77. Nolato AB has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$6.00.

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

