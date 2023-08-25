Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Nolato AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
View Our Latest Report on NLTBF
Nolato AB (publ) Price Performance
About Nolato AB (publ)
Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; laboratory products, including microtubes, deep-well plates, pipettes, containers and lids, spoons, and cups; breathing bags and catheter balloons; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nolato AB (publ)
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Mortgage Companies To Watch On Rising Home Sales
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 Tailwinds That Will Soon Have Super Micro Computer At New Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.