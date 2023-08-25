Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

