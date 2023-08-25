NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWHUF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

