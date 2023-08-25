NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWHUF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 233 income-producing properties and 18.6 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

