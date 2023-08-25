Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 24.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Down 2.1 %

Novanta stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.68.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.