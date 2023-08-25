NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in NovoCure by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 200,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after buying an additional 120,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NovoCure by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

NVCR stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

