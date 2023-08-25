NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Argus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $450.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

NVDA stock opened at $471.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

