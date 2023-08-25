NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $490.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA stock opened at $471.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

