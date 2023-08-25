NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA opened at $471.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.49 and a 200-day moving average of $337.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

