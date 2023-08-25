NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $540.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $471.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

