NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $471.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.49 and a 200-day moving average of $337.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.