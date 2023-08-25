NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

NVDA opened at $471.63 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.49 and its 200-day moving average is $337.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

