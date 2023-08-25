NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $668.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $545.00 to $668.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

Shares of NVDA opened at $471.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.45. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

