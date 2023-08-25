NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $750.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $570.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $471.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.45. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

