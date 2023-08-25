Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.65 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.61 on Friday. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Olaplex by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Olaplex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 358,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

