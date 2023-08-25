Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.96 million, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. Ooma has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Get Ooma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 23,929.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 99.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.