Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.00 million-$59.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.08 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OOMA opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. Ooma has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.96 million, a P/E ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ooma by 23,929.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

