Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,344 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

EFSC opened at $39.21 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

