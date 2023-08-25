Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,470,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,075,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,383,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

