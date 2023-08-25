Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $405.78 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.84.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

