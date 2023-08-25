Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,736,000 after purchasing an additional 402,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,341,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.