Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TransUnion stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,080. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

