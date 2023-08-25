Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,796 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.11 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

