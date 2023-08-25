Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $303,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $303,141.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,649 shares of company stock worth $8,424,784. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

