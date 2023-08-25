Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,369 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.