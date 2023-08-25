Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,068 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.