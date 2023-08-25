Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 864 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Trading Up 1.1 %

Seagen stock opened at $197.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 0.50. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

