Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,613,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,736,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $111,786,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 923,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,554 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,152. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.07 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

