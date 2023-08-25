Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after acquiring an additional 135,704 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,809 shares of company stock worth $10,322,120. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.59, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

