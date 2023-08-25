Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 67,256 shares.The stock last traded at 17.89 and had previously closed at 17.65.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 21.38.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.