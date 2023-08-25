Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 67,256 shares.The stock last traded at 17.89 and had previously closed at 17.65.
Paramount Global Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of 21.38.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost Equity ETFs With High Dividends
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Leading Emerging Markets For Market-Beating Gains in 2024
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.